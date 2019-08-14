Facts

10:53 14.08.2019

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

1 min read
Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine and appointed him director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NISS).

This is outlined in president's decrees Nos. 598 and 599 dated August 13 published on Wednesday, August 14.

In addition, Zelensky dismissed Vasyl Yablonsky from the post of acting director of NISS.

Decree No. 599 on certain issues of the National Institute for Strategic Studies also provides that, with the aim of strengthening analytical and prognostic support for the exercise by the President of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of powers in the field of national security of the state, scientific support for solving problematic issues of foreign policy, the economic, social and socio-political development of Ukraine, the creation of organizational conditions for the modernization and functioning of the NISS, the director of this institution is to make proposals for reform and the development strategies of the institute in a two-month period, providing for its reorganization and reduction in the number of employees.

This decree comes into force from the day of publication.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #niss
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:38 13.08.2019
Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

12:46 13.08.2019
Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

15:43 12.08.2019
Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

14:58 12.08.2019
Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

12:26 12.08.2019
Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

12:12 12.08.2019
Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

10:31 12.08.2019
NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

14:43 09.08.2019
Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

LATEST

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Demining teams find 35 explosives in Stanytsia Luhanska during one day

Dynamo FC fails to advance to Champions League group stage for third year in row

Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD