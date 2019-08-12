Netanyahu to pay visit to Ukraine in Aug

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Kyiv on August 18-20 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, The Times of Israel said.

According to the publication, Netanyahu is set to fly to Ukraine for a two-day visit less than a month before the elections to the 22nd Knesset. In Kyiv, Netanyahu will meet with Zelensky and visit the Babi Yar (Babyn Yar) Holocaust Memorial Center.

As reported, Netanyahu in April congratulated Zelensky over the phone on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

On January 21, Ukraine and Israel signed an agreement on a free trade area (FTA), according to which Israel abolishes about 80% of import duties for Ukrainian industrial goods and more than 9% for agricultural goods. At the same time, Ukraine abolishes about 70% of import duties for Israeli industrial products and more than 6% for agricultural goods.

At that time, Netanyahu welcomed the "strong" Israeli-Ukrainian relations. "These ties have deep historical and cultural roots," he said.

On July 11, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified an international free trade agreement between Ukraine and Israel.

On August 7, Zelensky signed bill No. 0223 on ratification of the FTA agreement into law.