Facts

13:03 12.08.2019

Netanyahu to pay visit to Ukraine in Aug

1 min read
Netanyahu to pay visit to Ukraine in Aug

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Kyiv on August 18-20 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, The Times of Israel said.

According to the publication, Netanyahu is set to fly to Ukraine for a two-day visit less than a month before the elections to the 22nd Knesset. In Kyiv, Netanyahu will meet with Zelensky and visit the Babi Yar (Babyn Yar) Holocaust Memorial Center.

As reported, Netanyahu in April congratulated Zelensky over the phone on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

On January 21, Ukraine and Israel signed an agreement on a free trade area (FTA), according to which Israel abolishes about 80% of import duties for Ukrainian industrial goods and more than 9% for agricultural goods. At the same time, Ukraine abolishes about 70% of import duties for Israeli industrial products and more than 6% for agricultural goods.

At that time, Netanyahu welcomed the "strong" Israeli-Ukrainian relations. "These ties have deep historical and cultural roots," he said.

On July 11, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified an international free trade agreement between Ukraine and Israel.

On August 7, Zelensky signed bill No. 0223 on ratification of the FTA agreement into law.

Tags: #netanyahu #visit #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 07.08.2019
Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

11:17 21.07.2019
NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

16:48 10.07.2019
Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

15:06 28.05.2019
Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

12:22 07.05.2019
State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

02:56 01.04.2019
Vyshinsky has no health complaints – ombudsperson Denisova

Vyshinsky has no health complaints – ombudsperson Denisova

10:00 21.02.2019
INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

12:45 28.01.2019
Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

17:04 22.01.2019
FTA with Israel to give green light to cooperation with Israeli companies in various spheres – ex-trade representative

FTA with Israel to give green light to cooperation with Israeli companies in various spheres – ex-trade representative

10:17 21.01.2019
Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

LATEST

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD