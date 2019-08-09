Facts

12:04 09.08.2019

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

2 min read
The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) denies information of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) about shelling allegedly from the side of the positions of the Joint Forces on August 5 resulted in damage of houses and a school building in occupied Horlivka.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC reports that the Joint Forces' units were not involved in this shelling. Having studied the distances, profile, and tactical and technical characteristics of these weapons in detail, we claim that the landform profile of this area is a closed profile and excludes any possibility of hitting these facilities," JCCC said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Friday.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, Russia-occupation fighters did not fire at units of the Joint Forces on the indicated day and in the indicated direction, as well as the Ukrainian troops did not return fire.

"It is also worth noting that there was no request for the introduction of a ceasefire regime from the OSCE SMM," the JCCC said in the statement.

According to the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, the report of the OSCE SMM on August 8 published information about damage to residential facilities and the school building in occupied Horlivka. In particular, on the evening of August 5, the school building was damaged; on the same day, observers recorded minor damage to three residential buildings. According to the observers, the damage was caused by fire from a heavy machine gun from an allegedly north-western direction.

"Ukrainian defenders continue adhering to the agreed ceasefire and carrying out combat missions within the framework of the current legislation," the JCCC said.

