EU hopes Russia to influence Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas to reach ceasefire

The European Union has reiterated that they expect Russia to use its influence on Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas with the aim of an immediate cessation of hostilities, and also noted the importance of intensifying negotiation efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The respective comment by the European side was spread in Brussels on Wednesday in connection with the intense hostilities near Pavlopil, Donetsk region, which caused the deaths of four Ukrainian troops.

The EU spokesman called such actions a flagrant violation of the agreed ceasefire, which also puts civilians at great risk.

He said that full compliance with the ceasefire is a decisive step towards the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is the basis for the peaceful and sustainable settlement of the conflict, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU representative said that in Brussels it is known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the Normandy Four meeting at the level of heads of state. The EU emphasized the importance of intensifying negotiation efforts aimed at the sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict. In this regard, the EU reaffirmed its full support for the efforts in the Normandy format, the OSCE and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).