Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin paid attention to the fact that there is no need to make amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine to protect rights of Ukrainians, no matter where they stay.

"[The presidents] discussed the importance of the dialog within the Trilateral Contact Group. Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he would protect the rights of all Ukrainians, no matter where they were, and there was no need to amend the Constitution of Ukraine for that," the press service of the head of state reported after the talk.

"The parties agreed on a possible meeting of the state leaders of the Normandy format. The working groups are currently working on the documents to be signed at the highest level," the press service said.

The issue of exchanging captives was also discussed during the phone conversation.

However, the press service of Kremlin reported on the talk of Zelensky with Putin and said: "The paramount importance of consistent implementation of the Minsk Agreements, including legal aspects of a special status of the DPR and the LPR, was reaffirmed. The need for establishing a constructive dialogue between the sides, in particular, in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, was noted in this connection."