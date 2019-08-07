Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Georgia has confirmed its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, the ministry backs the Step to Better Future peace initiative of the Georgian government.

"We express solidarity and reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, share the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of fundamental principles and norms of international law, and support the Georgian government's Step to Better Future peace initiative," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in connection with the 11th anniversary of the armed aggression of Russia against Georgia.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to continue consolidated steps aimed at restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states affected by the aggressive policy of Russia.

"Experience has shown that the policy of appeasing the aggressor by freezing the Russian-Georgian conflict untied its hands and led to direct armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in February 2014," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine, together with Georgia, mourns the victims of the war and honors their memory.