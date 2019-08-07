NBU, Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine agree on protection against cyber attacks

Cyber Security Incident Response Team of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and Computer Emergency Response Team of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine signed a memorandum on cooperation and interaction in cyber security sector.

"The interaction of the NBU Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT-NBU) and Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) will significantly improve resistance of Ukrainian banking system to modern challenges and threats, will make it possible to more effectively respond and counter current cyber threats of a high level of complexity, meant to contribute to the stability of the banking system of Ukraine," the NBU reported on its website.

The sides will exchange information on already analyzed incidents about cyber attacks, along with the recommendations on how to improve protection in this field.

According to the report, the teams will also exchange technical, technological and reference information in the cyber protection field, will carry joint training, consultative and social educational events, share their experience in the field of ensuring cyber security.