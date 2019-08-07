Changes to state language law within powers of president – Servant of the People Party head Razumkov

Amending the law on the state language is within the powers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"This is now the issue that will be considered by the president of the state. He spoke about this during the election campaign... If necessary, the president will respond," Razumkov said on 112.Ukraine television channel on Tuesday.

He said that when passing laws, one must proceed from the criterion of how much it meets the interests of citizens and the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The criteria were also voiced, the president said: "It is necessary that the laws meet the interests of all citizens of the state and the Constitution of the state"... That is why I now say that the president will respond to this," Razumkov said.

As reported, on April 25, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the language bill at second reading. Parliamentarians considered amendments to the document at plenary meetings for almost two months - since February 28.

On May 15, the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the language bill into law, noting its exceptional balance.

On July 16, the law entered into force (except some provisions).