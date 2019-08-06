Facts

18:02 06.08.2019

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

The first batch of drugs for cancer patients, purchased through the Crown Agents international organization for the funds of the 2019 national budget, has already been delivered to Ukraine and will soon be distributed to the regions, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service has reported.

Such preparations as Chlorambucil, Calcii folinas, Interferon alfa 2b have already been delivered. Interferon has been delivered almost in full, which allows the ministry to meet almost the entire demand.

In addition, another seven types of drugs for the treatment of adults with cancer will arrive in Ukraine soon. All products comply with international quality standards.

Some UAH 6.6 billion has been earmarked in the 2019 budget for the purchase of medicines. This includes more than UAH 1.3 billion for adults with canter.

Tags: #cancer_drugs #budget_funds #health_ministry
