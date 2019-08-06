Facts

09:26 06.08.2019

Lifting of Russian social networks' blocking in Ukraine inadvisable - Zelensky's IT advisor

2 min read
Lifting of Russian social networks' blocking in Ukraine inadvisable - Zelensky's IT advisor

Lifting the ban on the access of Russian social networks Odnoklassniki and VKontakte (both are owned by Mail.ru Group) is inexpedient, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's IT advisor Mykhailo Fedorov said, noting that he is speaking out for its extension.

"I can express my own opinion. I would not recommend lifting the blocking from Odnoklassniki and VKontakte, because I found that inadvisable. There is quite much content there which negatively affects the Ukrainians," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian news agency LIGABiznesInform, when asked about the possible cancelation of the sanctions against Russian social networks and websites, which have been imposed for three years in Ukraine in 2017.

The Ukrainian presidential advisor added that he has been standing for extending the blockings and sanctions against Russian social networks and companies in Ukraine after their three-year term will end in May 2020.

"I would recommend [extending the sanctions]. VKontakte unfortunately became Russia's special operation against Ukraine. After [VK founder and former director general] Pavel Durov stepped down, it is obvious," he said, when asked about whether the new authorities are planning to extend these restrictions in this case.

As reported, the then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has enforced the National Security and Defense Council's decision on sanctions against the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as against Mail.ru, Yandex and their services on May 15, 2017. The access to all services of Yandex and Mail.ru was forbidden for three years.

Tags: #ban #zelensky #russia #ukraine #networks
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 05.08.2019
Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

11:30 05.08.2019
Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting expected to be held late Aug in France – Zelensky

Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting expected to be held late Aug in France – Zelensky

11:16 05.08.2019
Zelensky to visit Turkey on Aug 7-8 to meet Erdogan, Bartholomew

Zelensky to visit Turkey on Aug 7-8 to meet Erdogan, Bartholomew

15:56 03.08.2019
Zelensky could meet with Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky could meet with Trump in Washington in Sept

15:29 03.08.2019
Zelensky in Truskavets proposes to cancel visas for medical tourists from some countries

Zelensky in Truskavets proposes to cancel visas for medical tourists from some countries

14:51 03.08.2019
Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

17:48 02.08.2019
Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

15:27 02.08.2019
Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

14:46 02.08.2019
Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

12:46 02.08.2019
Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

LATEST

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

Crimean Tatar journalist Khalilova seeks to challenge case opened in Crimea against her in ECHR – media reports

Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD