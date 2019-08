Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of commander of the Joint Forces and appointed Volodymyr Kravchenko to that post.

Relevant decrees No. 577/2019 and No. 579/2019 dated August 5 were published on the president's official website.