Facts

11:09 02.08.2019

Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

2 min read
Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko is in favor of transparency of the Ukrainian border for citizens of the Russian Federation who come from Ukraine and are friendly to the Ukrainian state.

"The state border should be an impregnable wall for the enemies of Ukraine, for unwanted people who visited Crimea, publicly calling for annexation. On the other hand, it should be transparent and comfortable for our friends. If a person travels to our country with clear and understandable intentions, and they are friendly, then there should be no discomfort for him," said Deineko in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, published on Friday morning.

At the same time, he stressed that his policy towards citizens of the Russian Federation remains unchanged: "Russia is an aggressor state, but ... it became an aggressor state thanks to its leader Vladimir Putin and the ruling elite."

"There are people in Russia who are radically-minded against Ukraine ... This is their problem ... Nothing has changed, just when we do not let in the citizens of Russia, we must understand that for a while Ukraine was part of the USSR and a lot of Ukrainians lived in Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan. There are a lot of Russians who come from Ukraine. They have been living in Russia for 20-30 years, received Russian citizenship. There are mixed marriages with Russian children, and they come once a year to visit their elderly parents. How can I not let Ukrainians in with a Russian passport to their old mother? And there are a lot of such situations every day. I want the border guard to take all these causes into account at the border, especially with Russia," the head of the department said.

When asked about the prospects of introducing an online pre-notification system for citizens of the Russian Federation who want to enter Ukraine, Deineko answered: "First, appropriate changes to the law should be introduced, and then we will implement them."

Tags: #state_border_service #serhiy_deineko #russia #ukraine #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:27 02.08.2019
Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

14:46 02.08.2019
Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

11:21 02.08.2019
Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

10:53 02.08.2019
Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

17:44 01.08.2019
Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

11:53 01.08.2019
Wildfires spread on over 3 mln hectares in Russia

Wildfires spread on over 3 mln hectares in Russia

11:45 01.08.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

11:08 01.08.2019
Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

16:40 30.07.2019
Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

14:35 30.07.2019
Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

LATEST

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Новые требования к производству и маркировке органической продукции вступили в силу

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Razumkov comments on Bohdan's resignation letter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD