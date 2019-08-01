Facts

18:00 01.08.2019

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

1 min read
British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough will complete her diplomatic mission in the coming days.

"Thank you Ukraine for four bright years! I learned a lot and had the honor to meet and collaborate with many impressive people. I am especially grateful to my amazing team. I am very sad to leave, but this is not a farewell ... see you!" wrote Gough on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The diplomat also recorded a video in which she summed up the results of her diplomatic mission in Ukraine, and also recalled the most memorable events that occurred during her cadence.

The British Embassy, in turn, noted that Gough is completing her diplomatic mission in Ukraine "the other day."

