Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

Russia-led forces violated the recently introduced ceasefire in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, 11 times; no Ukrainian army casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire, having mounted 11 attacks with the use of weapons [on July 31]. Proscribed weapons, namely 82mm mortars, were used in four instances. No Ukrainian [army] casualties have been recorded in the past 24 hours," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on August 1.

In particular, the enemy mounted 10 attacks on JFO positions in the Skhid (East) sector: two attacks near the village of Pisky (an under-barrel grenade launcher was used); one attack near the village of Vodiane (rifles); twice near the village of Lebedynske (82mm mortars and rifles); once on the outskirts of the village of Shyrokyne (an anti-tank grenade launcher and rifles); near the village of Bohdanivka (weapons installed on an infantry fighting vehicle and large-caliber machine gun); near the village of Pavlopil (rifles); the village of Hnutove (an 82mm mortar); on the outskirts of the village of Novoihnativka (an 82mm mortar, weapons installed on an infantry fighting vehicle, large-caliber machine guns, rifles).

Only one attack was reported in the Pivnich (North) sector: enemy troops opened fire to shell Ukrainian soldiers deployed near the village of Zolote-4. They used an 82mm mortar and a large-caliber machine gun.

"The enemy has already mounted two attacks on JFO positions since the beginning of the day today," the JFO HQ said.

On August 1, hot spots were Pavlopil in Donetsk (a large-caliber machine gun was used) and the town of Popasna in Luhansk region (a grenade launcher, rifles).