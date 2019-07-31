Poroshenko criticizes SBI for leaking information

European Solidarity Party leader and ex-President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) has denied all accusations made by ex-Presidential Administration Deputy Head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov.

Poroshenko said Portnov has been given access to materials of pretrial investigations conducted by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) through its director Roman Truba and Presidential Office of Ukraine head Andriy Bohdan.

"I was surprised that every step [of the pretrial investigation], which is protected by the law on the secrecy of the investigation, has been revealed, including the date of the interrogation, the invitation, the name, the investigator, and the case in which the person is called in for questioning," Poroshenko said in an interview appearing in the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda ezine on Tuesday evening.

Poroshenko said in the interview that what Portnov says is "nonsense" and denied receiving a summons to testify at the SBI. He also criticized Truba for interfering in the investigation.