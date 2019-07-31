Facts

11:19 31.07.2019

Poroshenko criticizes SBI for leaking information

1 min read
Poroshenko criticizes SBI for leaking information

European Solidarity Party leader and ex-President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) has denied all accusations made by ex-Presidential Administration Deputy Head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov.

Poroshenko said Portnov has been given access to materials of pretrial investigations conducted by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) through its director Roman Truba and Presidential Office of Ukraine head Andriy Bohdan.

"I was surprised that every step [of the pretrial investigation], which is protected by the law on the secrecy of the investigation, has been revealed, including the date of the interrogation, the invitation, the name, the investigator, and the case in which the person is called in for questioning," Poroshenko said in an interview appearing in the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda ezine on Tuesday evening.

Poroshenko said in the interview that what Portnov says is "nonsense" and denied receiving a summons to testify at the SBI. He also criticized Truba for interfering in the investigation.

Tags: #poroshenko #portnov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:34 31.07.2019
Poroshenko's lawyer denies existence of suspicions against his client

Poroshenko's lawyer denies existence of suspicions against his client

11:32 30.07.2019
Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

11:05 30.07.2019
Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

18:26 25.07.2019
Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

16:03 25.07.2019
Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

16:29 24.07.2019
No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

16:16 24.07.2019
SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

12:53 23.07.2019
Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

23:01 21.07.2019
Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

14:19 17.07.2019
Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Prystaiko remains the only candidate for Ukrainian FM - presidential aide

No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

NSDC discusses proposals to draft state budget 2020

Prystaiko remains the only candidate for Ukrainian FM - presidential aide

Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Russia violates all provisions of Intl Covenant on Civil, Political Rights in Crimea - human rights activists

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

Officers of LITPOLUKRBRIG participate in multinational military exercises AGILE SPIRIT 2019 in Georgia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD