15:52 30.07.2019

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

Kyiv Mayor and Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Head Vitali Klitschko has said statements made by Presidential Office of Ukraine Head Andriy Bohdan are based on gossip and manipulative speculation, and advised Bohdan to speak with law-enforcement agencies.

"Today's press conference by Bohdan reminded me of 'tales from the crypt,' a bunch of gossip and manipulative speculation and nothing more," Klitschko said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The mayor said when the Presidential Office of Ukraine head says such things it looks "weird, at a minimum, and incompetent."

"All your, how to say, 'nightmares,' Mr. Bohdan, you should share them with the police. And stop disgracing yourself with such 'informational appearances!' You are manipulating laws and the Constitution," Klitschko said.

The mayor added that Kyivans picked their authorities whom they hold accountable for everything that happens in the city.

"Attempts to divide positions of mayor and KCSA head are attempts to deprive society of the right to influence processes of management of the capital and are an attack on local self-government," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bohdan said at a press conference that during the meetings he personally asked Klitschko to give up the institution of "overseers" in the capital, and that Klitschko had admitted that he had to compromise with them because he had no control over the Kyiv city council.

