Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan has announced Kyiv will host a March of Dignity on Independence Day with the participation of servicemen and Donbas war veterans instead of holding a military parade.

"Instead of the traditional parade in the Soviet tradition with an expensive demonstration of military equipment on the central street of the capital, the March of Dignity will take place. This European-style event is intended to begin a new tradition of honoring everyone Ukraine is proud of. It is planned that representatives of different branches of troops and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned to march along Khreshchatyk Street. Veterans of the ATO [Anti-Terrorist Operation in Donbas] will be able to join in members of their brigades," Bohdan said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, medics, teachers, athletes, diplomats and civil volunteers, as well as the head of the Ukrainian state will also join the military to take part in the march.

"This will be a modern event in ideological and technical aspects. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders of the state will take part in the march. After that, the head of state will address the Ukrainian people," Bohdan said.

He also reported that "a grand concert that is being organized by one of the most famous Ukrainian directors" would take place in the center of Kyiv.