Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

The President's Office is going to ask law enforcement agencies to probe into facts of abuses during the construction and reconstruction of bridges in Kyiv, which were reported by the media.

"All these facts have been reported on the Internet. Today we are filing a request at law enforcement agencies to check relevant facts that were made public by journalists," Andriy Bohdan, the chief of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that the cases are related to the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge, the reconstruction of the Shuliavsky bridge and the so-called "glass" pedestrian bridge in the center of Kyiv.