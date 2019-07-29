Facts

16:43 29.07.2019

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

By order of head of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Kniazev, in coordination with Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, Vitaliy Glukhoveria has been relieved of his post as head of the Main Department of National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Now Artem Vasytsky has been appointed acting head of police of Dnipropetrovsk region," the National Police of Ukraine said on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky demanded the immediate release of Glukhoveria from the post of head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region, and an objective investigation from the staff of the State Bureau of Investigations.

On the fact of the events surrounding the road incident, an internal investigation has begun, which is under the control of Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

As the National Police said then, the public and representatives of the media would be notified as soon as possible about the course of the audit and its results.

Tags: #dismissed #dnipropetrovsk_region #national_police
Загрузка...

