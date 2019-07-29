Facts

15:55 29.07.2019

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

2 min read
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Oleksandr Danyliuk, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), considers it necessary to reduce the number of ministries by combining them. In particular, he suggests merging the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health.

"It is necessary to reduce the number of ministries. Perhaps they should be united in blocks. For example, I was always a supporter of uniting the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Ministry of Finance. We can consider uniting the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health. Because, after all, health care is also a certain social function," Danyliuk said in an interview with TV Channel 24.

The NSDC secretary believes that the government should be compact.

"I stand for a small number of ministers. We have personnel shortage in the country. If we even have one or two weak ministers, not to mention the prime minister, it will simply pull the entire government down. Therefore, a maximum of 12-13 ministers is what I see," he explained.

Danyliuk also said that he is against "free deputy prime ministers."

"I mean every deputy prime minister should head the ministry. We don't need such a number of deputy premiers, in general. That is one to replace the prime minister when he is on vacation or cannot fulfill his duties, it is possible. The rest are not necessary," he explained.

At the same time, Danyliuk added that there should be personal responsibility for the area for which the minister is responsible.

Tags: #health_ministry #danyliuk #economy_ministry #social_policy_ministry #nsdc #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:44 29.07.2019
NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

18:36 26.07.2019
Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

15:39 26.07.2019
Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

12:54 26.07.2019
Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

18:33 23.07.2019
Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

16:22 23.07.2019
Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

15:06 22.07.2019
Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

11:34 22.07.2019
Ukraine NSDC secretary on possible appointment as PM: I see my future in NSDC

Ukraine NSDC secretary on possible appointment as PM: I see my future in NSDC

09:09 22.07.2019
Danyliuk developing new national security strategy for Ukraine

Danyliuk developing new national security strategy for Ukraine

14:11 20.07.2019
NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

LATEST

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD