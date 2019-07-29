Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Oleksandr Danyliuk, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), considers it necessary to reduce the number of ministries by combining them. In particular, he suggests merging the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health.

"It is necessary to reduce the number of ministries. Perhaps they should be united in blocks. For example, I was always a supporter of uniting the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Ministry of Finance. We can consider uniting the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health. Because, after all, health care is also a certain social function," Danyliuk said in an interview with TV Channel 24.

The NSDC secretary believes that the government should be compact.

"I stand for a small number of ministers. We have personnel shortage in the country. If we even have one or two weak ministers, not to mention the prime minister, it will simply pull the entire government down. Therefore, a maximum of 12-13 ministers is what I see," he explained.

Danyliuk also said that he is against "free deputy prime ministers."

"I mean every deputy prime minister should head the ministry. We don't need such a number of deputy premiers, in general. That is one to replace the prime minister when he is on vacation or cannot fulfill his duties, it is possible. The rest are not necessary," he explained.

At the same time, Danyliuk added that there should be personal responsibility for the area for which the minister is responsible.