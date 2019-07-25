Facts

09:45 25.07.2019

Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

1 min read
Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is looking forward to the early holding of the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada and the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

"I hope that the formation of the new government will take place quickly enough, and I would like the meeting of the first parliament to be held fairly quickly, too," Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the government is responsible for the stability of the state during the transitional period. In this regard, he stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers would ensure the normal functioning of the country until the formation of the new staff.

In addition, Groysman noted that the government and ministries would prepare materials for the effective delegation of power to the new staff of the Cabinet. For this purpose, appropriate changes will be made to the regulations.

Tags: #groysman #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 25.07.2019
Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

15:52 23.07.2019
Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

15:45 23.07.2019
More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

11:25 23.07.2019
Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

17:52 18.07.2019
More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

11:55 18.07.2019
Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

10:40 18.07.2019
Next snap elections to Rada can be held simultaneously with 2020 local elections, after reforming parliament – Groysman

Next snap elections to Rada can be held simultaneously with 2020 local elections, after reforming parliament – Groysman

16:43 17.07.2019
Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

11:38 15.07.2019
Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

14:23 11.07.2019
Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Russian ombudsman asks Ukrainian counterpart to look into Russian tanker's detention, find out crew composition

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

LATEST

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

E-bracelet put on Yefremov

Russian ombudsman asks Ukrainian counterpart to look into Russian tanker's detention, find out crew composition

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

High Council of Justice sacks judge who closed case against Kernes

CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD