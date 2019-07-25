Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is looking forward to the early holding of the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada and the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

"I hope that the formation of the new government will take place quickly enough, and I would like the meeting of the first parliament to be held fairly quickly, too," Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the government is responsible for the stability of the state during the transitional period. In this regard, he stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers would ensure the normal functioning of the country until the formation of the new staff.

In addition, Groysman noted that the government and ministries would prepare materials for the effective delegation of power to the new staff of the Cabinet. For this purpose, appropriate changes will be made to the regulations.