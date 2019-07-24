G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

A group of ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) to support reforms in Ukraine and the heads of the European Union and NATO missions in Ukraine express their readiness to provide broad support for the implementation of the ambitious reform program that was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and should receive the necessary support of the new Ukrainian parliament.

"Thanks to the representatives of your countries for the continued support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Today is a very difficult situation, but you have a strong, permanent pro-Ukrainian position," Zelensky said at a meeting with diplomats on Wednesday, the presidential press service reports.

The president thanked the diplomatic representatives for the participation of international observers in the work at the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 21, 2019.

"These are not the first elections in Ukraine, which are held peacefully, democratically, and this is thanks, inter alia, to international observers. Thank you for your help," Zelensky said.

He briefed the participants of the meeting on the situation in Donbas and the latest steps for the disengagement of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska. The president of Ukraine stressed that a necessary condition for further progress in resolving the conflict is strict adherence to the ceasefire.

"The focus during the meeting was on the in-depth reforms that Ukraine is implementing and on supporting the efforts of the president and his team on part of the international partners," the report said.