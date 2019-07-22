Financing of election campaign at Rada elections under excessive influence of oligarchs, with misuse of administrative resource – OSCE/ODIHR

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission notes that funding for an election campaign in the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, was "excessively influenced" by oligarchs.

"Campaign finances were tainted by unequal opportunities of contestants, excessive influence of the oligarchs and undue influence on voting choices. The conduct of the campaign featured wide-spread vote-buying, misuse of incumbency, including misuse of administrative resources," said Ambassador Albert Jonsson, the head of the ODIHR election observation mission at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, in general, the elections, from an administrative point of view, were successful and all procedures were observed.