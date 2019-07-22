Facts

16:57 22.07.2019

Financing of election campaign at Rada elections under excessive influence of oligarchs, with misuse of administrative resource – OSCE/ODIHR

1 min read
Financing of election campaign at Rada elections under excessive influence of oligarchs, with misuse of administrative resource – OSCE/ODIHR

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission notes that funding for an election campaign in the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, was "excessively influenced" by oligarchs.

"Campaign finances were tainted by unequal opportunities of contestants, excessive influence of the oligarchs and undue influence on voting choices. The conduct of the campaign featured wide-spread vote-buying, misuse of incumbency, including misuse of administrative resources," said Ambassador Albert Jonsson, the head of the ODIHR election observation mission at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, in general, the elections, from an administrative point of view, were successful and all procedures were observed.

Tags: #elections #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 22.07.2019
International observers concerned with practice of buying votes during Rada election - report

International observers concerned with practice of buying votes during Rada election - report

16:46 22.07.2019
Rada election takes place in peaceful way - OSCE mission coordinator Kanerva

Rada election takes place in peaceful way - OSCE mission coordinator Kanerva

16:27 22.07.2019
OSCE mission notes inadequate response to violations committed during Rada elections

OSCE mission notes inadequate response to violations committed during Rada elections

14:54 22.07.2019
Ex-head of Smart-Holding Tymofeyev promises to annually attract $100 mln in Ukraine if Servant of the People implements promised reforms

Ex-head of Smart-Holding Tymofeyev promises to annually attract $100 mln in Ukraine if Servant of the People implements promised reforms

12:40 22.07.2019
CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

12:32 22.07.2019
Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

12:23 22.07.2019
One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

11:25 22.07.2019
Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:21 22.07.2019
Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

International observers concerned with practice of buying votes during Rada election - report

Rada election takes place in peaceful way - OSCE mission coordinator Kanerva

Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

LATEST

Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

Servant of the People Party signs declaration of intent with Ukrainian Business Council, think tanks

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

Fitch affirms Odesa at 'b-', outlook stable

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD