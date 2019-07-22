Facts

12:34 22.07.2019

No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

1 min read

Statements about the possible holding of extraordinary elections to local authorities are not legally justified, the Civil Network OPORA has said.

"Statements on the conduct of possible early elections for us as of now are legally unfounded, and we very much hope that Ukraine will nevertheless make a pause so that the democratic institution of elections does not become just a prerequisite for rebooting the government," said the organization's board chairman Olha Aivazovska.

"Since it has other tasks, and not only adjusting democratic processes to current ratings of political parties, which is often a dangerous tendency," she said.

Tags: #local #opora #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 22.07.2019
Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

13:17 22.07.2019
Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

11:36 22.07.2019
Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

11:32 22.07.2019
Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

11:25 22.07.2019
Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:56 22.07.2019
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

10:29 22.07.2019
CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

09:56 22.07.2019
Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

LATEST

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

Fitch affirms Odesa at 'b-', outlook stable

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

CEC GETS 62.02% of E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.49%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.98%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.56%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.34%

Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

Today we can talk about consolidation, not usurpation of power – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD