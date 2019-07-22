No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

Statements about the possible holding of extraordinary elections to local authorities are not legally justified, the Civil Network OPORA has said.

"Statements on the conduct of possible early elections for us as of now are legally unfounded, and we very much hope that Ukraine will nevertheless make a pause so that the democratic institution of elections does not become just a prerequisite for rebooting the government," said the organization's board chairman Olha Aivazovska.

"Since it has other tasks, and not only adjusting democratic processes to current ratings of political parties, which is often a dangerous tendency," she said.