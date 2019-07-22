One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Viacheslav Kyrylenko believes that under the conditions of a one-party majority in parliament, the coalition agreement should reflect the official position of the Servant of the People party on all resonant issues.

"Under the conditions of one-party domination, the text of a coalition agreement is particularly important. In it the official position of the party SP (Servant of the People) on all resonant issues should be reflected," wrote Kyrylenko on Twitter on Monday.

At the same time, he believes that a one-party system is always "the temptation to usurp power when a coalition agreement becomes an empty piece of paper."