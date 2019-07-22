European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

The European Solidarity Party has won in the snap parliamentary elections of Ukraine in a foreign constituency, gaining 29.55% of the vote, while the Servant of the People Party has gained 28.13% of the vote.

These are the election results in this district, obtained after processing of 100% of the protocols. They are published on the official website of the Central Election Commission.