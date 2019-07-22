Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

Ukraine's authorities intend to respond to the passports issuance to the residents of the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, they are considering the possibility of imposing national sanctions, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"Of course. There must be specific measures to stop this process or become as complicated as possible. This is a violation of the Minsk agreements, planned provocation and we will certainly deal with it," Danyliuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday evening at the elections headquarters of the Servant of the People Party, answering the question whether Ukraine is ready to impose national sanctions for the passportization of residents of the occupied territories of Donbas by the Russian Federation.