Facts

09:36 22.07.2019

Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

1 min read

Ukraine's authorities intend to respond to the passports issuance to the residents of the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, they are considering the possibility of imposing national sanctions, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"Of course. There must be specific measures to stop this process or become as complicated as possible. This is a violation of the Minsk agreements, planned provocation and we will certainly deal with it," Danyliuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday evening at the elections headquarters of the Servant of the People Party, answering the question whether Ukraine is ready to impose national sanctions for the passportization of residents of the occupied territories of Donbas by the Russian Federation.

Tags: #passports #donbas #issuance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 22.07.2019
Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

08:48 22.07.2019
OSCE SMM records 75 ceasefire violations in Donbas on first day of ceasefire regime

OSCE SMM records 75 ceasefire violations in Donbas on first day of ceasefire regime

13:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

12:10 21.07.2019
Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

11:17 21.07.2019
NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

10:15 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

00:01 21.07.2019
New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

14:31 19.07.2019
Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

LATEST

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

CEC RECEIVES 50.01% OF E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.45%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.88%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.64%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.38%

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

UKRAINE'S EXTRAORDINARY PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED AS ACCOMPLISHED- CEC LEADER

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD