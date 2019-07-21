Facts

17:28 21.07.2019

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that one of the first bills which the new Verkhovna Rada will consider will be the deputy immunity bill.

"One of the first, as there will be more than one bill in the first day… finally we should lift immunity," he told reporters after casting his vote in Kyiv.

The new Verkhovna Rada must be a body associated with honesty and effectiveness, he added. "It must be honest and one that works," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #rada #bill
