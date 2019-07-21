Facts

09:52 21.07.2019

Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

In Ukraine, eight polling stations did not open as of 9:00 of Sunday, first deputy minister of internal affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovy has reported.

"At the moment, we have eight polling stations not opened, 16 polling places have been opened in bad time," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to Yarovy, the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - almost 132,000 law enforcement officers - began to fulfill their task of ensuring the rule of law in elections.

In turn, head of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Kniazev, said: "The operational situation is calm in general on the territory of the state. Over the day, we recorded two murders that were solved."

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

Two polling stations remain closed as of 10 a.m. in Ukraine - Interior ministry

U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

Law enforcement officers in Donetsk region record first attempt to falsify elections

Voting in early parliamentary elections starts in Ukraine

Smeshko stands for toughening penalties for corruption

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

Tymoshenko calls for forming new govt before parliamentary election

Georgian PM declares support for democratic choice of Ukraine

