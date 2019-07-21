Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

In Ukraine, eight polling stations did not open as of 9:00 of Sunday, first deputy minister of internal affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovy has reported.

"At the moment, we have eight polling stations not opened, 16 polling places have been opened in bad time," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to Yarovy, the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - almost 132,000 law enforcement officers - began to fulfill their task of ensuring the rule of law in elections.

In turn, head of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Kniazev, said: "The operational situation is calm in general on the territory of the state. Over the day, we recorded two murders that were solved."