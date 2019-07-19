Facts

16:41 19.07.2019

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

1 min read
Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Valeriy Chaly from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., as well as from the post of Ukrainian Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago, which he held part-time.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 540/2019 of July 19, 2019 was posted on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Chaly Valeriy Oleksiyovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America, as well as from the posts of Ambassador of Ukraine to Antigua and Barbuda and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago," the document says.

