Ukraine should free Editor-in-Chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky, who is suspected of treason, without any preconditions, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Exchanges are not within my jurisdiction. I believe Kirill Vyshinsky's restrictive measure should be changed without any preconditions, especially considering that he himself is categorically against his exchange, and his defense team is convinced that there are no grounds for holding the journalist in custody," Moskalkova told Interfax on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that Kyiv was prepared to free Vyshinsky, who is arrested pending trial on treason charges, if Russia simultaneously freed Ukrainian moviemaker Oleh Sensov, who is serving a prison term on terrorism charges in Russia.