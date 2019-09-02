Facts

14:07 02.09.2019

Moscow, Kyiv holding talks on prisoner exchange, documents yet to be made out - Moskalkova

Russia and Ukraine are currently making out documents necessary for an exchange of prisoners between the two countries, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"It is very important for people to be able to return home. It's necessary to conduct a number of legal procedures related to the formalization of documents and other issues, but the process has started, and such negotiations are already taking place," Moskalkova said at the Moscow City University, taking questions from students on Monday.

Tags: #prisoners #moskalkova
