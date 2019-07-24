Facts

12:24 24.07.2019

Denisova asks Moskalkova to immediately provide medical care to Bekirov kept in Simferopol detention facility due to deterioration of his health state


Denisova asks Moskalkova to immediately provide medical care to Bekirov kept in Simferopol detention facility due to deterioration of his health state

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has reported on the deterioration of the health of Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov, who is illegally detained in the Simferopol detention facility, and urged her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova to take measures to ensure his qualified medical care.

"Crimean Tatar Edem Bekirov, held in the detention facility No. 1 of the temporarily occupied Crimea, who was detained by officers of the Russian FSB at the Chonhar checkpoint in December 2018, is getting worse" ... Therefore, I turned to Ombudswoman for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, to request her to immediately take steps to ensure Edem Bekirov with medical assistance and also facilitate his participation in court sessions without risk to his health. I am waiting for an answer," wrote Denisova on Tuesday.

Bekirov is one of the Crimean Tatar civil activists in the village of Novo-Oleksiyivka. His wife Gulnara is a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.

He is accused under Part 2 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their main parts, ammunition).

