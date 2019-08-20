Facts

13:03 20.08.2019

Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

Kyiv's Court of Appeals has postponed consideration of the defense's complaint against the decision of Kyiv's Podilsky District Court on the extension of the detention of RIA Novosti-Ukraine Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky, the Crimean prosecutor's office has told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"The appeal has been postponed due to the judge's illness," the prosecutor's office said, adding that the date of the meeting will be announced later.

As reported, Podilsky District Court in July extended for two months a preventive measure against Vyshinsky, accused of high treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officers. The arrest was extended until September 19 without determining the size of the bail.

On May 15, 2018, Ukraine's SBU State Security Service detained Vyshinsky in Kyiv. Together with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for Crimea, agents conducted investigative actions (searches) in the office of RIA Novosti-Ukraine in Kyiv. Vyshinsky was announced suspected of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 16, Vyshinsky was brought to Kherson, where on May 17 the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The Kherson court several times extended Vyshinsky's term of detention, and the court of appeals upheld these decisions

Tags: #court #vyshinsky
