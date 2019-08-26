Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has arrived back in Moscow from Kyiv, a representative of Moskalkova's press service told Interfax on Monday.

"Tatyana Nikolayevna [Moskalkova] is in Moscow, she is at work," the representative said.

The representative did not clarify reasons for Moskalkova's trip to Kyiv, the results, or the possibility of further contacts.

According to the media, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova visited Moscow last week, while Moskalkova went to Kyiv in order to agree on a swap of captives. No information has been provided regarding results of their visits.

Moskalkova called for patience during her interview with RT on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, had discussed Russian-Ukrainian relations, including a swap of captives, during their talks but did not mention any particular names.