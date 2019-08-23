Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

RIA Novosti Ukraine Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky has pleaded not guilty and has not asked to be swapped between Ukraine and Russia, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"He [Vyshinsky] refuses to plead guilty," Domansky said.

"He has not asked to be swapped," he said.

As for a possible meeting between Vyshinsky's representative and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, who came to Kyiv on Friday, Domansky said, "No one has contacted me either formally or informally, and no one has given me any information."