Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested on treason charges, is against being swapped, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said in the Kyiv Podolskiy District Court.

"Vyshinsky says he does not agree to any exchanges and will seek his acquittal," Moskalkova said, responding to a question from journalists about the possibility of him being swapped for the Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia for the incident in the Kerch Strait.

She said she does not have information that the rescheduling of the hearing of the Vyshinsky case to July 19 is connected to discussions about the possibility of his swap.