Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accepted the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Forum of Regions, Belarusian Ambassador to Ukraine Igor Sokol said.

"Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Alexander Lukashenko to the Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr. Our president has confirmed that he will attend. This will be an important event in our bilateral relations," Sokol was quoted by the Belarusian state-run agency BelTA as saying.