Supreme Court receives claim from ZIK TV channel to challenge presidential decree on sanctions

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court has received a lawsuit from New Communications LLC (ZIK TV channel) against the President of Ukraine, in which the plaintiff challenges the decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions in relation to 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels.

"By the decision of February 15, 2021 in case No. 9901/33/21, the claim of New Communications LLC of was not pursued and the plaintiff was set a deadline from the date of receipt of this decision to eliminate the shortcomings. The decision is motivated by the fact that the funds transferred by the plaintiff to pay the court fee were not credited to the relevant treasury account, and therefore it needs to provide evidence confirming payment of the court fee for filing the claim," the press service of the Supreme Court said on Facebook.

In addition, as noted, the plaintiff did not provide the court with evidence confirming the necessity and expediency of involving the NSDC, the SBU, and the Verkhovna Rada to participate in the case as third parties who do not make independent claims on the subject of the dispute on the defendant's side.

As reported, on February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision, which effectively blocked the activities of three TV channels - 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, which are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to the decision, personal special economic and other restrictive measures will be applied, in particular, to Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV LLC, Novy Format TV LLC, TV Vybor LLC, 112-TV TV and Radio Company LLC, Lider TV LLC, Partner TV LLC, News 24 Hours LLC, and New Communications LLC.