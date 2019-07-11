NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

The visit of the North Atlantic Council of NATO to Ukraine, which was previously scheduled for July, will take place in late October, NATO headquarters told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday.

"The North Atlantic Council will visit Ukraine on October 30 and October 31, 2019. This visit demonstrates the Alliance's strong commitment to Ukraine," said the representative of the Alliance, stressing that all Allies "strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its right to decide its own future."

Further details of the visit will be announced in due course.

The agency learned from diplomatic sources that the reason for postponing the visit was early parliamentary elections, which would be held in Ukraine on July 21.