One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in action, while seven were wounded in action, and another two sustained combat-related injuries in hostilities in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on July 10.

"As a result of enemy shelling, one serviceman died, seven were wounded, and two had combat injuries," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on July 11.

In total, there were 42 enemy attacks over the period under review – 22 attacks in the Skhid (East) sector and 20 attacks in the Pivnich (North) sector; proscribed weapons, namely 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, were used in 28 instances.

The enemy also opened fire from grenade launchers, anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank missile complexes, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles, the JFO HQ said.

JFO positions near the towns of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Popasna were under attack. The enemy also shelled Ukrainian army positions near the villages of Kamianka, Novotroyitske, Starohnativka, Pavlopil, Pisky, Berezove, Shyrokyne, Hranitne, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Mykolaivka, Taramchuk, Lebedynske, Krymske, Prychepylivka, Novotoshkivske, Luhanske, Pivdenne, Zolote-3, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Zolote-4, Novozvanivka, Khutir Vilniy, Novoluhanske, and Zaitseve.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, seven enemy fighters were wounded on July 10.

"Since the beginning of the day [on Thursday], the enemy has already mounted six attacks on JFO positions," the JFO HQ said in the update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on July 11.

Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the villages of Taramchuk and Vodiane in the Skhid sector and near the villages of Novoluhanske, Zaitseve and Luhanske in the Pivnich sector. The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, rifles.