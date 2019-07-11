Facts

10:10 11.07.2019

One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

2 min read
One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in action, while seven were wounded in action, and another two sustained combat-related injuries in hostilities in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on July 10.

"As a result of enemy shelling, one serviceman died, seven were wounded, and two had combat injuries," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on July 11.

In total, there were 42 enemy attacks over the period under review – 22 attacks in the Skhid (East) sector and 20 attacks in the Pivnich (North) sector; proscribed weapons, namely 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, were used in 28 instances.

The enemy also opened fire from grenade launchers, anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank missile complexes, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles, the JFO HQ said.

JFO positions near the towns of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Popasna were under attack. The enemy also shelled Ukrainian army positions near the villages of Kamianka, Novotroyitske, Starohnativka, Pavlopil, Pisky, Berezove, Shyrokyne, Hranitne, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Mykolaivka, Taramchuk, Lebedynske, Krymske, Prychepylivka, Novotoshkivske, Luhanske, Pivdenne, Zolote-3, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Zolote-4, Novozvanivka, Khutir Vilniy, Novoluhanske, and Zaitseve.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, seven enemy fighters were wounded on July 10.

"Since the beginning of the day [on Thursday], the enemy has already mounted six attacks on JFO positions," the JFO HQ said in the update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on July 11.

Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the villages of Taramchuk and Vodiane in the Skhid sector and near the villages of Novoluhanske, Zaitseve and Luhanske in the Pivnich sector. The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, rifles.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 10.07.2019
Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:11 09.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

11:54 08.07.2019
One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:50 06.07.2019
Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

10:33 05.07.2019
OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

09:40 05.07.2019
Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

10:07 04.07.2019
Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

13:41 02.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

17:58 01.07.2019
Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

15:19 01.07.2019
Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian-Russian TV linkup to be held on Russian TV – NewsOne owner

Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

LATEST

ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

Ukrainian-Russian TV linkup to be held on Russian TV – NewsOne owner

Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Russian Navy vessel Yeysk enters Sea of Azov – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD