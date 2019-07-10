National TV council wants to gain right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections

The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine wants to gain the right to apply restrictive sanctions without holding inspections.

"We will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to extend our powers, at least at such a difficult time for Ukraine," Deputy Head of the regulator Uliana Feshchuk said at an unscheduled meeting of the National Council on Tuesday.

According to her, the National Council plans to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on amending legislation to expand the powers of the National Council, in particular, to protect the information space of Ukraine from the actions of unscrupulous broadcasters.

"The National Council should receive the right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections and also get the right to suspend or revoke a license in cases of: denial of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; propaganda of the organs of the aggressor state; incitement of hostility, use of hate speech and in the case of spreading fake news," a member of the National Council Serhiy Kostinsky wrote on his Facebook page.

The National Council also decided to create a working group on the protection of the information space with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the National Bank, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Information Policy and other government bodies.