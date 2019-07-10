Facts

10:17 10.07.2019

National TV council wants to gain right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections

2 min read
National TV council wants to gain right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections

The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine wants to gain the right to apply restrictive sanctions without holding inspections.

"We will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to extend our powers, at least at such a difficult time for Ukraine," Deputy Head of the regulator Uliana Feshchuk said at an unscheduled meeting of the National Council on Tuesday.

According to her, the National Council plans to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on amending legislation to expand the powers of the National Council, in particular, to protect the information space of Ukraine from the actions of unscrupulous broadcasters.

"The National Council should receive the right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections and also get the right to suspend or revoke a license in cases of: denial of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; propaganda of the organs of the aggressor state; incitement of hostility, use of hate speech and in the case of spreading fake news," a member of the National Council Serhiy Kostinsky wrote on his Facebook page.

The National Council also decided to create a working group on the protection of the information space with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the National Bank, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Information Policy and other government bodies.

Tags: #tv #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

17:57 08.07.2019
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

17:46 08.07.2019
Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

14:58 08.07.2019
Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

LATEST

Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Russian Navy vessel Yeysk enters Sea of Azov – media

Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD