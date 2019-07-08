PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has registered a case on the attempt to commit high treason in connection with the plans of Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne to hold a televised conference with the Russian television channel, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"In connection with the intentions of NewsOne TV channel, to conduct a joint teleconference with the Russian sub-authorized channel, the PGO today the opened production on a case involving the attempt to commit high treason by providing information support for subversive activities against Ukraine," Lutsenko said on Facebook.

Lutsenko said the owner of the TV channel has been summoned for questioning and seizing assets of the channel is being looked into.

"Those involved, from the owner of the channel to the presenter, who made the announcement, have been called in for questioning. A submission to the court about the arrest of assets is being prepared," he said.