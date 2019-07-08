Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk calls provocation an announcement of a "tele-bridge" between the propaganda Russia-24 channel banned in Ukraine and one of the Ukrainian channels.

"Comparing this misunderstanding with the U.S.-USSR bridge in 1986, between different ideologies and propaganda machines is third-rate manipulation. Now we are being offered to "combine" intra-Kremlin propaganda with its branch in Kyiv and disguise it as a "breakthrough" in relations between "fraternal" peoples," Danyliuk wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.