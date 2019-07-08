One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces on Sunday mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another three as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, another two were wounded in action and one more sustained combat-related injuries amid enemy shelling. Each enemy attack saw an adequate response," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

According to intelligence reports, two enemy troops were killed.