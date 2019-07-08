Ukraine requests for the first time to purchase military equipment through U.S. Defense Department

Ukraine for first time has requested to purchase military equipment through the sale program of the U.S. Department of Defense, which will be considered, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William B. Taylor has said.

"I am pleased to announce that Ukraine has requested for the first time to purchase military equipment through the U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program. We are beginning the review process for that request. The United States stands firmly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and defense sector reforms," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine quoted Taylor as saying on Twitter.