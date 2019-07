President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

"To appoint Bondarenko Ihor Samoilovych head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration," according to presidential decree No. 492 of July 5.

By another decree, Zelensky dismissed Ivan Duran from the post of acting head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.