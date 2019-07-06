Facts

12:50 06.07.2019

Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, believes that the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit should give the signal "No backsliding on Ukraine-EU integration agenda" to the new leadership of the country and the European Union.

"Last but not the least, the winning formula of the summit is "No backsliding on Ukraine-EU integration agenda". It must be a strong message for the new leadership of Ukraine and the EU for the years to come. In the result of the summit the leaders should convert the unique public support for president Zelensky into a unique integration agenda for Ukraine. Anything less would not be in the best interests of Ukraine and the EU," Poroshenko wrote in the article "My vision for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit" for the online portal EUobserver.

"On Monday, July 8, the leaders of the European Union and the president of Ukraine will gather in Kyiv for the 21st Ukraine-EU summit. It will be an event of a great symbolism and special significance. Of a great symbolism because the summit will mark the fifth anniversary of conclusion of the Association Agreement, including establishing the deep and comprehensive free trade area. For over five years we have ensured good track of its implementation and today I am glad that Ukraine and the European Union are closer than never before," he said.

"We need common approach to pushing forward the initiative of Ukraine to launch UN-led multinational mission to Donbas as well as further pressing on Kremlin to release Ukrainian citizens, including Sentsov, Sushchenko and many others, who are illegally detained in Russia," the report reads.

"I strongly encourage new president Volodymyr Zelensky to raise the issue of the creeping occupation by Russia of the Ukrainian media and to coordinate joint efforts with the EU to tackle increasing disinformation and propaganda campaign of the Kremlin, aimed at undermining the political stability in Ukraine," Poroshenko stated.

