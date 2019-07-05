Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is important to ease the minds of residents of Russia-occupied territories of Donbas and making their lives easier.

"It is important to return our people, who live in Russia-occupied areas, mentally. That means stable pensions, comfortable border crossings. There are many issues," the president said on Friday in Kramatorsk during a ceremony introducing new Donetsk Regional State Administration head Pavlo Kyrylenko.