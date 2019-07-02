Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

The Honorary Consulate General of Ukraine officially opened in Szeged, Hungary, on July 1.

"The honorary Consulate General of Ukraine has officially opened in Szeged. [I] presented the consular patent to Honorary Consul General Alexander Rovt, who since 2008 has been working as Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Szeged and has already managed to do a lot on his post for the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian contacts," Ukrainian Ambassador to Hungary Liubov Nepop said on Facebook.

Participants in Ukraine's Anti-Terrorist Operation and the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas will undergo health rehabilitation in Hungary as part of the Zigrii Dushu (Warm the Soul) program with the financial assistance of Rovt and a Hungarian philanthropist.